CUSA Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are three games featuring a CUSA team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Liberty Flames versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
CUSA Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida International Panthers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|5:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Sam Houston Bearkats
|5:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|6:00 PM ET
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
