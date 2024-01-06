The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will hope to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Colonels have allowed to their opponents.
  • Houston Christian has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at 304th.
  • The Huskies put up 6.1 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Colonels give up to opponents (75.7).
  • Houston Christian has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 75.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Houston Christian scores 90.8 points per game. Away, it averages 57.6.
  • At home, the Huskies give up 75.5 points per game. Away, they allow 87.6.
  • At home, Houston Christian knocks down 5 treys per game, 1.3 more than it averages away (3.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.2%) than on the road (23%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Champion Christian W 107-72 Sharp Gymnasium
12/19/2023 @ SMU L 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Texas A&M L 79-52 Reed Arena
1/6/2024 Nicholls State - Sharp Gymnasium
1/8/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.