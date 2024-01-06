2024 NCAA Bracketology: Houston Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Houston and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Houston ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|0-3
|NR
|NR
|103
Houston's best wins
Against the Grambling Tigers on November 19, Houston registered its best win of the season, which was a 106-74 home victory. In the win over Grambling, Laila Blair dropped a team-high 26 points. N'Yah Boyd added 15 points.
Next best wins
- 71-63 at home over Rice (No. 137/RPI) on December 20
- 66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 156/RPI) on December 14
- 86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 186/RPI) on December 8
- 99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 241/RPI) on November 10
- 81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 268/RPI) on November 26
Houston's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Houston is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.
- Based on the RPI, Houston has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Houston faces the 118th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Of the Cougars' 15 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.
- Houston has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Houston's next game
- Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. BYU Cougars
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
