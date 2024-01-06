The Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will try to extend a 13-game winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Houston vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline FanDuel Houston (-20.5) 131.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Houston has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Cougars' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

West Virginia has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

Mountaineers games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Houston is third-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +2000 at the start of the season to +1100. Among all teams in the country, that is the 43rd-biggest change.

The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.