Saturday's contest at McDermott Center has the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) matching up with the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 6:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-73 win for Texas A&M-CC, so expect a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 74, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-0.6)

Texas A&M-CC (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Incarnate Word has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas A&M-CC is 6-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cardinals are 5-6-0 and the Islanders are 2-6-0. Incarnate Word is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games, while Texas A&M-CC has gone 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (174th in college basketball) while giving up 77.6 per contest (317th in college basketball).

Incarnate Word comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is collecting 36.2 rebounds per game (202nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.8 per contest.

Incarnate Word connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (122nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.2%.

The Cardinals rank 261st in college basketball with 91.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 281st in college basketball defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Incarnate Word loses the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 15.0 (352nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

