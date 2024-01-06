The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-6, 0-0 Southland) meet a fellow Southland squad, the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7, 0-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDermott Center. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

  • Sky Wicks: 17.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Josiah Hammons: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shon Robinson: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Elijah Davis: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh Morgan: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

  • Garry Clark: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dayne Prim: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Lance Amir-Paul: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen Dease: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

Incarnate Word Rank Incarnate Word AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank
187th 74.9 Points Scored 76.3 148th
325th 78 Points Allowed 67.6 104th
191st 36.5 Rebounds 41.8 24th
211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 12.3 19th
101st 8.4 3pt Made 5.6 321st
264th 12.3 Assists 15.5 81st
340th 14.6 Turnovers 12.7 258th

