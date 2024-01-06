Should you wager on Jani Hakanpaa to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

  • Hakanpaa has scored in one of 37 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are allowing 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:14 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:55 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:28 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:59 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:48 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

