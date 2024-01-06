For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Joe Pavelski a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

In 15 of 37 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pavelski has picked up eight goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Pavelski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:26 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:28 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 19:23 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:04 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 19:23 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:14 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

