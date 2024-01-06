2024 NCAA Bracketology: Lamar March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Lamar's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Lamar ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-7
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|307
Lamar's best wins
Lamar defeated the No. 292-ranked (according to the RPI) Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, 83-65, on November 24, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Against Bethune-Cookman, Terry Anderson led the team by delivering 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 84-81 over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 26
- 90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 318/RPI) on November 14
- 97-73 at home over UL Monroe (No. 336/RPI) on December 14
- 90-70 at home over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on January 6
Lamar's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-3
Schedule insights
- Lamar gets to face the 10th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Cardinals have 17 games left this year, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and four against teams with records north of .500.
- Reviewing Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Lamar's next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Lamar Cardinals -7.5
- Total: 156.5 points
