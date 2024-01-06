What are Lamar's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Lamar's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-0 NR NR 307

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar's best wins

Lamar defeated the No. 292-ranked (according to the RPI) Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, 83-65, on November 24, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Against Bethune-Cookman, Terry Anderson led the team by delivering 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

84-81 over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 26

90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 318/RPI) on November 14

97-73 at home over UL Monroe (No. 336/RPI) on December 14

90-70 at home over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Lamar gets to face the 10th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Cardinals have 17 games left this year, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and four against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Lamar Cardinals -7.5

Lamar Cardinals -7.5 Total: 156.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Lamar games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.