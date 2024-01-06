Saturday's game between the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) and the Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) at Montagne Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-71 and heavily favors Lamar to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 83, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-12.2)

Lamar (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Lamar has a 7-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northwestern State, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The Cardinals have an 8-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Demons have a record of 8-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Lamar has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the past 10 contests. Northwestern State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 games.

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +58 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 82.5 points per game to rank 39th in college basketball and are allowing 78 per outing to rank 324th in college basketball.

Lamar wins the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It collects 40.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 43rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.6 per outing.

Lamar connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.2. It shoots 37.3% from deep while its opponents hit 35.2% from long range.

The Cardinals rank 148th in college basketball with 96.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 210th in college basketball defensively with 91.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lamar has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (306th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.2 (50th in college basketball).

