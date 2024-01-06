Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Grambling Tigers (5-5) versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-6), at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Ryann Pane: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Gerlyn Smith: 8.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Desiree Lewis: 7.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Amauri Williams: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jada Roberson: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling Players to Watch

Douthshine Prien: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordyn Carter: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Demya Young: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Anijah Grant: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Brenda McKinney: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.