The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) aim to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

  • This season, the 'Jacks have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
  • SFA is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 83rd.
  • The 78.6 points per game the 'Jacks put up are 5.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (73.5).
  • SFA is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, SFA is posting 1.8 more points per game (80.2) than it is in away games (78.4).
  • In 2023-24, the 'Jacks are surrendering 62.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 73.4.
  • SFA is making 5.3 treys per game with a 26% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 10.100000000000001% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (7, 36.1%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Paul Quinn W 115-58 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/29/2023 New Orleans W 80-51 William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 85-78 UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UT Arlington - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
1/13/2024 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center

