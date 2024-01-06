The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SFA vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -6.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, SFA and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points.

SFA's outings this year have an average total of 147.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 'Jacks' ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.

SFA has been the favorite in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

This season, the 'Jacks have won four of their five games when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for SFA.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 5 41.7% 78.6 151.1 68.8 142.3 146.1 UT Arlington 5 41.7% 72.5 151.1 73.5 142.3 142.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

The 78.6 points per game the 'Jacks put up are 5.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (73.5).

SFA has a 5-2 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SFA vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 5-7-0 2-3 7-5-0 UT Arlington 9-3-0 4-2 8-4-0

SFA vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits

SFA UT Arlington 4-2 Home Record 5-1 3-2 Away Record 0-7 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 80.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.