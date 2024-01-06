The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) take on the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-160) Predators (+135) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have a 21-13 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas is 11-3 (winning 78.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

The Stars have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 24 times.

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Stars vs. Predators Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 133 (5th) Goals 120 (15th) 115 (14th) Goals Allowed 122 (21st) 24 (16th) Power Play Goals 29 (10th) 18 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (25th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 games, Dallas is winless against the spread and 6-2-2 straight up.

Dallas hit the over in eight of its past 10 contests.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars offense's 133 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.

The Stars are ranked 14th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 115 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +18.

