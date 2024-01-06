Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Predators on January 6, 2024
The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jason Robertson, Filip Forsberg and others in this contest.
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 37 games, with 15 goals and 20 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
Matt Duchene Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Matt Duchene has 11 goals and 23 assists for Dallas.
Duchene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Forsberg's 43 points are important for Nashville. He has recorded 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Ryan O'Reilly is one of the top contributors for Nashville with 33 total points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|5
