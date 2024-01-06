2024 NCAA Bracketology: SFA March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will SFA be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How SFA ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-5
|3-1
|NR
|NR
|194
SFA's best wins
On November 20, SFA captured its best win of the season, a 92-68 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to the RPI. Jalil Beaubrun was the top scorer in the signature win over Drake, posting 14 points with six rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 92-73 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on January 6
- 75-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 236/RPI) on December 19
- 79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 244/RPI) on December 2
- 86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 260/RPI) on November 19
- 85-78 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on January 4
SFA's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 7-1
- The 'Jacks have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- SFA has been handed the 260th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The 'Jacks have nine games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Reviewing SFA's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
SFA's next game
- Matchup: Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
