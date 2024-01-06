If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of TCU and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-1 NR 34 99

TCU's best wins

On December 16 versus the Arizona State Sun Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40) in the RPI rankings, TCU registered its best win of the season, a 79-59 victory at a neutral site. Emanuel Miller posted a team-high 18 points with six rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Arizona State.

Next best wins

108-75 at home over Southern (No. 126/RPI) on November 6

77-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on January 1

65-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 201/RPI) on December 24

84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 229/RPI) on December 2

111-87 over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on December 21

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

TCU has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

Based on the RPI, TCU has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, TCU has the 255th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Horned Frogs have 14 games remaining against teams over .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

TCU has 16 games left on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

TCU's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2

