If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of TCU and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-2 1-2 23 23 55

TCU's best wins

On November 25 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI, TCU claimed its best win of the season, an 88-81 victory at a neutral site. Agnes Emma-Nnopu, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Nebraska, recorded 26 points, while Sedona Prince was second on the squad with 23.

Next best wins

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 77/RPI) on December 17

76-56 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 79/RPI) on November 6

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 92/RPI) on December 1

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 137/RPI) on November 12

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 146/RPI) on December 30

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, TCU has five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

TCU has the 194th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Horned Frogs' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

TCU has 15 games remaining this season, including five contests against Top 25 teams.

TCU's next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

