How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
TCU vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs' 49.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (38.3%).
- This season, TCU has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.3% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.
- The Horned Frogs' 85.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, TCU is 10-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, TCU scored 5.5 more points per game at home (77.9) than away (72.4).
- In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs allowed 12.8 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (76.3).
- Beyond the arc, TCU knocked down fewer triples on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (30.2%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Nevada
|L 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 65-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 77-42
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/13/2024
|Houston
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.