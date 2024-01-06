The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. The point total is 152.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

TCU vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -9.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Horned Frogs Betting Records & Stats

TCU's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 152.5 points in six of 13 outings.

TCU's games this season have had an average of 152.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.

TCU is 7-6-0 against the spread this year.

TCU will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Horned Frogs have been at least a +340 moneyline underdog six times this season and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that TCU has a 22.7% chance of pulling out a win.

TCU vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 36.4% 79.6 165.4 65.3 131.8 144.5 TCU 6 46.2% 85.8 165.4 66.5 131.8 150.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

The Jayhawks were 10-11-0 against the spread last year in Big 12 action.

The Horned Frogs score 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks allow (65.3).

TCU has put together a 6-6 ATS record and a 10-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

TCU vs. Kansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-7-0 2-5 4-7-0 TCU 7-6-0 0-0 6-7-0

TCU vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas TCU 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.