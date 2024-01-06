Saturday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at McDermott Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Texas A&M-CC taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 74, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-0.6)

Texas A&M-CC (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Incarnate Word has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas A&M-CC is 6-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cardinals are 5-6-0 and the Islanders are 2-6-0. In the last 10 contests, Incarnate Word is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Texas A&M-CC has gone 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders have a +128 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 76.9 points per game, 140th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.1 per outing to rank 95th in college basketball.

The 42 rebounds per game Texas A&M-CC accumulates rank 19th in college basketball, 8.3 more than the 33.7 its opponents collect.

Texas A&M-CC makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 27.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.4%.

Texas A&M-CC wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 12.5 (255th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.2.

