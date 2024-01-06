Southland rivals battle when the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) welcome in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) at McDermott Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
  • Texas A&M-CC is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Islanders are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 227th.
  • The Islanders put up an average of 76.9 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 77.6 the Cardinals allow.
  • Texas A&M-CC is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Texas A&M-CC is averaging 23.7 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (65.8).
  • In 2023-24 the Islanders are conceding 19.5 fewer points per game at home (56) than on the road (75.5).
  • At home, Texas A&M-CC drains 6.8 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.5%) than on the road (30.3%).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Texas Lutheran W 102-50 American Bank Center
12/22/2023 @ Texas L 71-55 Moody Center
12/30/2023 Schreiner W 84-61 American Bank Center
1/6/2024 @ Incarnate Word - McDermott Center
1/8/2024 Houston Christian - American Bank Center
1/13/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena

