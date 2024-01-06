Southland rivals battle when the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) welcome in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) at McDermott Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

Texas A&M-CC is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Islanders are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 227th.

The Islanders put up an average of 76.9 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 77.6 the Cardinals allow.

Texas A&M-CC is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Texas A&M-CC is averaging 23.7 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (65.8).

In 2023-24 the Islanders are conceding 19.5 fewer points per game at home (56) than on the road (75.5).

At home, Texas A&M-CC drains 6.8 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.5%) than on the road (30.3%).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule