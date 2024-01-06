How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southland rivals battle when the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) welcome in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) at McDermott Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Texas A&M-Commerce (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Nicholls State vs Houston Christian (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
- SE Louisiana vs New Orleans (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
- Texas A&M-CC is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Islanders are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 227th.
- The Islanders put up an average of 76.9 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 77.6 the Cardinals allow.
- Texas A&M-CC is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Texas A&M-CC is averaging 23.7 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (65.8).
- In 2023-24 the Islanders are conceding 19.5 fewer points per game at home (56) than on the road (75.5).
- At home, Texas A&M-CC drains 6.8 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.5%) than on the road (30.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Texas Lutheran
|W 102-50
|American Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas
|L 71-55
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Schreiner
|W 84-61
|American Bank Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Incarnate Word
|-
|McDermott Center
|1/8/2024
|Houston Christian
|-
|American Bank Center
|1/13/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.