Saturday's contest that pits the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-5) against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4) at McDermott Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 59-58 in favor of Incarnate Word. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Islanders are coming off of a 73-49 victory against Houston Christian in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 59, Texas A&M-CC 58

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Islanders beat the Texas State Bobcats 60-52 on November 26.

Texas A&M-CC 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 at home over Texas State (No. 137) on November 26

57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 281) on December 14

69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 281) on December 5

73-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 318) on January 3

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%

9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG% Paige Allen: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

7.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Mireia Aguado: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Violeta Verano: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game (posting 66.8 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, and conceding 54.6 per contest, 30th in college basketball) and have a +147 scoring differential.

