Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-6, 0-0 Southland) meet a fellow Southland squad, the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7, 0-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDermott Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Dease: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 17.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison
|Incarnate Word Rank
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|187th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|76.3
|148th
|325th
|78.0
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|104th
|191st
|36.5
|Rebounds
|41.8
|24th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|12.3
|19th
|101st
|8.4
|3pt Made
|5.6
|321st
|264th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.5
|81st
|340th
|14.6
|Turnovers
|12.7
|258th
