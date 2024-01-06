The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) hope to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+.

The spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline FanDuel McNeese (-9.5) 135.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lions have been an underdog by 10 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

McNeese has covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

