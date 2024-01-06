The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 135.5.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -11.5 135.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-Commerce has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 135.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce's games this year have had a 148.0-point total on average, 12.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Texas A&M-Commerce has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

The Lions are 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +550 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M-Commerce has a 15.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 6 66.7% 80.8 155 59.2 133 142.7 Texas A&M-Commerce 5 50% 74.2 155 73.8 133 143.8

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

The Cowboys were 10-12-0 against the spread last year in Southland play.

The Lions score an average of 74.2 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 59.2 the Cowboys give up.

When it scores more than 59.2 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 7-2-0 0-0 4-5-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 4-6-0 2-4 3-7-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits

McNeese Texas A&M-Commerce 7-0 Home Record 5-1 3-2 Away Record 1-6 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 87.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 100.3 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 51.9 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

