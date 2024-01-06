For bracketology analysis on Texas State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-3 NR NR 200

Texas State's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Texas State beat the Sam Houston Bearkats on the road on December 15. The final score was 73-60. Dylan Dawson tallied a team-best 23 points with one rebound and one assist in the game versus Sam Houston.

Next best wins

73-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on November 25

75-65 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on November 11

72-62 at home over UTSA (No. 318/RPI) on November 17

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-4

Texas State has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Bobcats have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bobcats are 2-4 -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Texas State faces the 105th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bobcats have 15 games remaining this season, including three against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

Texas St's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

