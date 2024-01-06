Will Texas State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Texas State's full tournament resume.

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-2 NR NR 167

Texas State's best wins

Texas State captured its best win of the season on November 11 by registering a 74-48 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 50 team in the RPI. Ja'Niah Henson led the way versus Bowling Green, compiling 18 points. Second on the team was Timia Jefferson with 13 points.

Next best wins

67-58 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 120/RPI) on January 4

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 156/RPI) on November 30

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 242/RPI) on December 18

63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 309/RPI) on December 20

66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on November 17

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bobcats are 2-0 -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Texas State is facing the 291st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Bobcats' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Texas State has 15 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

