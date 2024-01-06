Saturday's game between the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) and Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) matching up at Strahan Arena has a projected final score of 71-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas State projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Marshall. The over/under is currently listed at 142.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Marcos, Texas

Venue: Strahan Arena

Strahan Arena Line: Marshall -1.5

Marshall -1.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marshall -135, Texas State +110

Texas State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 71, Texas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Marshall

Pick ATS: Texas State (+1.5)



Texas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Marshall has gone 6-7-0 against the spread, while Texas State's ATS record this season is 5-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Thundering Herd are 4-9-0 and the Bobcats are 4-8-0. The two teams combine to score 145 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's total. Marshall is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests, while Texas State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats put up 69.1 points per game (301st in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per outing (147th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential.

Texas State is 228th in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.7 its opponents average.

Texas State knocks down 4.6 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

Texas State forces 12.2 turnovers per game (175th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (184th in college basketball).

