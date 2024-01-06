How to Watch the Texas State vs. Georgia State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
The Texas State Bobcats' (10-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Georgia State Panthers (7-5) at Georgia State Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats score an average of 68.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 66 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Texas State is 7-1 when it scores more than 66 points.
- Georgia State's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.
- The Panthers score 14.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Bobcats allow (58.1).
- Georgia State is 7-4 when scoring more than 58.1 points.
- Texas State is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bobcats give up.
- The Bobcats' 41 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.5 higher than the Panthers have conceded.
Texas State Leaders
- Ja'Niah Henson: 14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59)
- Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG%
- Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
Texas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 63-52
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Georgia Southern
|L 70-69
|Strahan Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Appalachian State
|W 67-58
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
