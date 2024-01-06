The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena as only 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 142.5.

Texas State vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -1.5 142.5

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Texas State and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 combined points just twice this season.

Texas State has a 139-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Texas State is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

Texas State has won in two of the seven contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Bobcats have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 2-5 in those contests.

Texas State has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas State vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 9 69.2% 75.9 145 75.9 145.8 155 Texas State 2 16.7% 69.1 145 69.9 145.8 137.4

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd beat the spread 10 times in 19 Sun Belt games last season.

The Bobcats put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.9 the Thundering Herd allow.

Texas State vs. Marshall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 6-7-0 3-4 4-9-0 Texas State 5-7-0 3-4 4-8-0

Texas State vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits

Marshall Texas State 4-3 Home Record 3-1 2-2 Away Record 3-5 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.6 1-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

