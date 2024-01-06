Two hot squads hit the court when the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Longhorns are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Red Raiders, who have won six in a row.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders are shooting 45.7% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 39.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
  • Texas Tech is 10-2 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 150th.
  • The Red Raiders put up 13.7 more points per game (78) than the Longhorns give up (64.3).
  • When it scores more than 64.3 points, Texas Tech is 10-2.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas Tech put up more points at home (77.4 per game) than away (66) last season.
  • At home, the Red Raiders allowed 68.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).
  • Texas Tech made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 UT Arlington W 77-66 United Supermarkets Arena
12/28/2023 Sam Houston W 96-60 United Supermarkets Arena
1/1/2024 North Alabama W 85-57 United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/9/2024 Oklahoma State - United Supermarkets Arena
1/13/2024 Kansas State - United Supermarkets Arena

