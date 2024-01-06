Texas Tech vs. Kansas January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) facing the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas Players to Watch
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- S'Mya Nichols: 14 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Holly Kersgieter: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zakiyah Franklin: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Wyvette Mayberry: 10 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.