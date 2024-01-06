The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) take a five-game winning streak into a home contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have won six straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

Texas is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 112th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 118th.

The Longhorns score 79.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.5 the Red Raiders allow.

Texas is 11-2 when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas posted 84.8 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 72.0.

Texas drained 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

