How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) take a five-game winning streak into a home contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have won six straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- Texas is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 112th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 118th.
- The Longhorns score 79.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.5 the Red Raiders allow.
- Texas is 11-2 when scoring more than 64.5 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas posted 84.8 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 72.0.
- Texas drained 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 71-55
|Moody Center
|12/29/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-37
|Moody Center
|1/1/2024
|UT Arlington
|W 79-62
|Moody Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas Tech
|-
|Moody Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
