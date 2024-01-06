How to Watch UT Arlington vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 39.9% the 'Jacks' opponents have shot this season.
- UT Arlington is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 'Jacks sit at 46th.
- The Mavericks score an average of 72.5 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 68.8 the 'Jacks allow.
- UT Arlington has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison
- UT Arlington is putting up more points at home (79.7 per game) than away (65.9).
- At home the Mavericks are giving up 64.2 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than they are away (81.6).
- UT Arlington makes more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (7.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (31.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 78-52
|UNT Coliseum
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas
|L 79-62
|Moody Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Tarleton State
|L 78-76
|Wisdom Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Utah Valley
|-
|College Park Center
|1/13/2024
|Seattle U
|-
|College Park Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.