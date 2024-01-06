The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 39.9% the 'Jacks' opponents have shot this season.
  • UT Arlington is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 'Jacks sit at 46th.
  • The Mavericks score an average of 72.5 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 68.8 the 'Jacks allow.
  • UT Arlington has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Arlington is putting up more points at home (79.7 per game) than away (65.9).
  • At home the Mavericks are giving up 64.2 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than they are away (81.6).
  • UT Arlington makes more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (7.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (31.1%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas L 78-52 UNT Coliseum
1/1/2024 @ Texas L 79-62 Moody Center
1/4/2024 @ Tarleton State L 78-76 Wisdom Gym
1/6/2024 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/11/2024 Utah Valley - College Park Center
1/13/2024 Seattle U - College Park Center

