The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) will try to break a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William R. Johnson Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. UT Arlington matchup in this article.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-7.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-7.5) 145.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. SFA Betting Trends

UT Arlington is 9-3-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 7-point underdogs this season, the Mavericks have an ATS record of 4-2.

SFA is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

The 'Jacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

