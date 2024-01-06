The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) after winning three straight home games. The 'Jacks are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -6.5 149.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington has played five games this season that ended with a point total higher than 149.5 points.

The average over/under for UT Arlington's contests this season is 146, 3.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

UT Arlington has a 9-3-0 record against the spread this year.

UT Arlington has been underdogs in six games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Mavericks have been at least a +250 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UT Arlington has a 28.6% chance of walking away with the win.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 5 41.7% 78.6 151.1 68.8 142.3 146.1 UT Arlington 5 41.7% 72.5 151.1 73.5 142.3 142.5

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The Mavericks put up an average of 72.5 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 68.8 the 'Jacks give up.

When it scores more than 68.8 points, UT Arlington is 7-0 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 5-7-0 2-3 7-5-0 UT Arlington 9-3-0 4-2 8-4-0

UT Arlington vs. SFA Home/Away Splits

SFA UT Arlington 4-2 Home Record 5-1 3-2 Away Record 0-7 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 80.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

