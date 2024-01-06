The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) are home in WAC play against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-0 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 260th.
  • The Vaqueros score just 2.0 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (76.0).
  • When it scores more than 76.0 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-2.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UT Rio Grande Valley averages 83.7 points per game. On the road, it averages 68.0.
  • The Vaqueros allow 76.0 points per game at home, and 81.4 on the road.
  • At home, UT Rio Grande Valley makes 7.2 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more than it averages away (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.6%) than away (28.6%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Chicago State L 78-68 Jones Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Incarnate Word W 77-74 UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 SFA L 85-78 UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
1/11/2024 Seattle U - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/13/2024 Utah Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

