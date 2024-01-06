How to Watch UTSA vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AAC opponents face one another when the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) welcome in the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
UTSA vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners have shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
- UTSA has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 162nd.
- The Roadrunners average just four more points per game (78.5) than the Owls give up to opponents (74.5).
- When it scores more than 74.5 points, UTSA is 6-4.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- UTSA scores 80.1 points per game at home, and 76.3 on the road.
- The Roadrunners are giving up fewer points at home (74.8 per game) than away (85).
- Beyond the arc, UTSA knocks down fewer triples on the road (9 per game) than at home (10.3), and makes a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (34.7%) too.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Army
|L 63-53
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/28/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 103-89
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/2/2024
|UAB
|L 78-76
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Rice
|-
|Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/13/2024
|Charlotte
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
