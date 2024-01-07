AAC teams will be in action across three games on Sunday's college basketball slate. That includes the Rice Owls playing the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UAB Blazers at Charlotte 49ers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rice Owls at SMU Mustangs 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida Atlantic Owls at North Texas Eagles 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

