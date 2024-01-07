Which basketball team is on top of the Big 12? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Houston

  • Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 30-1
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +200
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
  • Last Game: W 89-55 vs West Virginia

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iowa State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. BYU

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 29-3
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +900
  • Overall Rank: 5th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
  • Last Game: L 71-60 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Baylor
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Kansas

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +200
  • Overall Rank: 10th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 83-81 vs TCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UCF
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Iowa State

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 14th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
  • Last Game: L 71-63 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Opponent: Houston
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Baylor

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +700
  • Overall Rank: 21st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
  • Last Game: W 75-70 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

  • Opponent: BYU
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
  • Last Game: W 71-63 vs Iowa State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ TCU
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas Tech

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
  • Last Game: W 78-67 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oklahoma State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. TCU

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 33rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
  • Last Game: L 83-81 vs Kansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cincinnati

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
  • Last Game: W 71-60 vs BYU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 46th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
  • Last Game: L 78-67 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cincinnati
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Oklahoma State

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 77th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
  • Last Game: L 75-70 vs Baylor

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas Tech
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Kansas State

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
  • Last Game: W 77-52 vs UCF

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ West Virginia
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UCF

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 96th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
  • Last Game: L 77-52 vs Kansas State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kansas
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. West Virginia

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-25
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 121st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 89-55 vs Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kansas State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

