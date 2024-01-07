The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSOH and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSW

BSOH and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 122 - Spurs 108

Spurs vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)

Cavaliers (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-13.9)

Cavaliers (-13.9) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.3

The Cavaliers' .543 ATS win percentage (19-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .412 mark (14-20-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Cleveland (1-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (50%) than San Antonio (6-4) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (60%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Cleveland does it less often (51.4% of the time) than San Antonio (61.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 14-6, a better mark than the Spurs have posted (4-29) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are the fifth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (111.2 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (122.9).

San Antonio is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds per game (43) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.7).

This season the Spurs are fourth-best in the league in assists at 29.1 per game.

San Antonio is the third-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.9) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).

The Spurs are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

