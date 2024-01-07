The Washington Commanders (4-12) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField and will look to break a seven-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Cowboys vs. Commanders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Cowboys are the bet in this game. They're favored by 4.4 more points in the model than BetMGM (17.4 to 13).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 88.9%.
  • The Cowboys have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've finished 11-1 in those games.
  • Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won three, or 25%, of those games.
  • Washington has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Dallas (-13)
    • The Cowboys have compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.
    • In games they have played as 13-point favorites or more, Dallas has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.
    • The Commanders have compiled a 6-9-1 record against the spread this year.
    • Washington has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 13-point underdogs (0-2).

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (46.5)
    • Dallas and Washington combine to average 2.8 more points per game than the total of 46.5 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 49.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.
    • Cowboys games have hit the over on eight of 16 occasions (50%).
    • The teams have hit the over in nine of the Commanders' 16 games with a set total.

    CeeDee Lamb Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    16 6.6 2 103.2 10

    Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    16 237.1 20 16.5 5

