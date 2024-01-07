Our computer model projects a win for the Dallas Cowboys when they face the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

On offense, the Cowboys rank sixth in the NFL with 367.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in total defense (307.2 yards allowed per contest). The Commanders rank 23rd in points per game (19.9), but they've been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 30.0 points allowed per contest.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-13) Over (45.5) Cowboys 33, Commanders 16

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have a 90.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas has put together a 9-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cowboys have covered the spread when playing as at least 13-point favorites in two of two games this season.

In Dallas' 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Cowboys games have had an average of 46.0 points this season, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Commanders Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Commanders have a 14.3% chance to win.

Washington is 6-9-1 ATS this year.

The Commanders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

So far this season, nine of Washington's 16 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

Commanders games average 42.7 total points, 2.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 29.4 19.1 37.4 15.9 21.5 22.3 Washington 19.9 30.0 16.9 33.4 22.3 27.3

