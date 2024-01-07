Devin Vassell and his San Antonio Spurs teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Vassell, in his most recent game (January 4 loss against the Bucks), produced 34 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this article we will dive into Vassell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.6 18.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.3 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.5 PRA -- 25.1 25.6 PR -- 22 22.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.7



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Vassell has taken 14.5 shots per game this season and made 6.8 per game, which account for 13.5% and 14.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.0 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vassell's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.5 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 111.4 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Giving up 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 24.5 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 12.1 makes per game, 10th in the league.

Devin Vassell vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2022 28 16 2 3 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.