The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders are slated to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Turpin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Turpin's 12 receptions have yielded 127 yards (9.1 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 18 times.

Turpin has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has one rushing TD in 11 games.

KaVontae Turpin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1 Week 8 Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 5 1 Week 11 @Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 34 1 Week 13 Seahawks 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 1 1 4 0

Rep KaVontae Turpin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.