How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate features nine contests, including a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks.
Today's NBA Games
The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs hit the road the Cavaliers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and BSSW
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 20-15
- SA Record: 5-29
- CLE Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- SA Stats: 111.2 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.6 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.8 APG)
The Brooklyn Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and ROOT Sports NW
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 16-20
- POR Record: 9-25
- BKN Stats: 114.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (19th)
- POR Stats: 108.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (21.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.6 APG)
The Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks hit the road the Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 20-15
- ATL Record: 14-20
- ORL Stats: 113.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
- ATL Stats: 122.6 PPG (third in NBA), 123.9 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (22.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.9 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.1 APG)
The Sacramento Kings face the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans look to pull off a road win at the Kings on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSNO
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 21-13
- NO Record: 21-15
- SAC Stats: 118.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- NO Stats: 115.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 7.6 APG)
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (22.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.4 APG)
The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves look to pull off a road win at the Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSN
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 21-15
- MIN Record: 25-9
- DAL Stats: 119.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (21st)
- MIN Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.3 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.1 APG)
The Phoenix Suns face the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 19-16
- MEM Record: 12-23
- PHO Stats: 115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th)
- MEM Stats: 107.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.4 APG)
The Denver Nuggets play the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons travel to face the Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and BSDET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 25-12
- DET Record: 3-32
- DEN Stats: 115.7 PPG (11th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- DET Stats: 111.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.3 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.1 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 9.1 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.4 APG)
The Golden State Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors go on the road to face the Warriors on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 17-18
- TOR Record: 14-21
- GS Stats: 117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (20th)
- TOR Stats: 114.5 PPG (17th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.8 APG)
The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers take to the home court of the Lakers on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSC
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 17-19
- LAC Record: 22-12
- LAL Stats: 113.7 PPG (20th in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (16th)
- LAC Stats: 117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.5 APG)
