Searching for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Auburn

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Odds to Win SEC: +300
  • Overall Rank: 4th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
  • Last Game: W 83-51 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +240
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 90-64 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Alabama

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +525
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 78-75 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +375
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
  • Last Game: W 87-85 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: Missouri
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win SEC: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 35th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
  • Last Game: L 68-62 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Florida

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
  • Last Game: L 87-85 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1100
  • Overall Rank: 42nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: L 68-53 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win SEC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 58th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
  • Last Game: W 68-62 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Georgia

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win SEC: +6000
  • Overall Rank: 67th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
  • Last Game: W 75-68 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arkansas
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win SEC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 81st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
  • Last Game: L 90-64 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win SEC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 85th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
  • Last Game: L 83-51 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgia
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. LSU

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win SEC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
  • Last Game: W 68-53 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Opponent: Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Missouri

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win SEC: +6000
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
  • Last Game: L 75-68 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-26
  • Odds to Win SEC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 192nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
  • Last Game: L 78-75 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ LSU
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

