Searching for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Auburn

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

12-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win SEC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: W 83-51 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Tennessee

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-3 | 26-5 Odds to Win SEC: +240

+240 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 90-64 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Alabama

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 23-8

9-5 | 23-8 Odds to Win SEC: +525

+525 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 78-75 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Kentucky

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-2 | 26-5 Odds to Win SEC: +375

+375 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: W 87-85 vs Florida

Next Game

Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Mississippi State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-11

11-3 | 20-11 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: L 68-62 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Florida

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-11

10-4 | 20-11 Odds to Win SEC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: L 87-85 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-11

9-5 | 20-11 Odds to Win SEC: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 68-53 vs LSU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 20-11

13-1 | 20-11 Odds to Win SEC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th

215th Last Game: W 68-62 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Georgia

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

11-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win SEC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: W 75-68 vs Missouri

Next Game

Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 17-14

13-1 | 17-14 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd

143rd Last Game: L 90-64 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arkansas

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 14-17

9-5 | 14-17 Odds to Win SEC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: L 83-51 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. LSU

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 15-16

9-5 | 15-16 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: W 68-53 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Missouri

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-20

8-6 | 11-20 Odds to Win SEC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: L 75-68 vs Georgia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-26

5-9 | 5-26 Odds to Win SEC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

113th Last Game: L 78-75 vs Alabama

Next Game