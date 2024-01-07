Sunday's game between the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) and SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) squaring off at FedExForum has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on January 7.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SMU vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-3.6)

Memphis (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Memphis is 5-7-0 against the spread, while SMU's ATS record this season is 8-5-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in eight games, while Mustangs games have gone over three times. In the past 10 games, Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall while SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game, with a +196 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and give up 61.6 per contest (13th in college basketball).

SMU grabs 40.7 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.1 boards per game.

SMU makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents.

SMU has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (184th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (146th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.