The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will try to extend a seven-game win run when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have taken four games in a row.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

SMU is 9-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 183rd.

The Mustangs' 75.6 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up.

SMU has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.1.

The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 away.

Beyond the arc, SMU sunk fewer treys away (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

